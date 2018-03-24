Beede -- who was recently optioned to the minors -- could be considered to fill the Giants' vacant fifth starter opening, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 2014 first-round selection was expected to begin the year in the minors after a poor 2017 campaign with Triple-A Sacramento (4.79 ERA over 109 innings) followed by a rougher spring. With Madison Bumgarner (hand) and Jeff Samardzija (chest) projected to miss at least the first month of the regular season, the Giants could look in-house to fill the role with their salary right at the luxury tax limit. The Giants won't need a fifth starter until the third turn through the rotation, so they could also opt to bypass starting the clock on the likes of Beede or Andrew Suarez and simply fill the final or start or two with bullpen games until Samardzija is healthy enough to return.