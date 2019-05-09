Giants' Tyler Beede: Returns to big club
The Giants recalled Beede from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.
Prior to Derek Holland's (finger) return from the 10-day injured list this week, Beede was shipped out to Sacramento after making one spot start in the latter's stead. It was a disastrous debut outing for Beede, who lasted just 2.1 innings while giving up seven runs on seven hits and two walks to a Reds offense that had been anemic heading into the matchup. With the Giants having now shifted another member of their rotation in Drew Pomeranz (lat) to the IL, Beede will get another shot at redemption in the big leagues, though he may be limited to a long-relief role initially. The Giants can get by with four starters until at least May 21, so Beede may not enter the rotation unless Pomeranz's absence extends past that date.
