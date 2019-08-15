Manager Bruce Bochy wouldn't commit to Beede making a start when his turn in the rotation during next week's series versus the Cubs, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "He's a guy we believe in, and we'll see where we're at five days from now," Bochy said Wednesday, regarding Beede's rotation status.

Bochy made those comments after Beede was charged with four runs on eight hits over four innings to take the loss in the series finale with the Athletics. Beede turned in a pair of impressive outings coming out of the All-Star break but has been roughed up his subsequent five times out, going 0-4 with an 8.49 ERA and 2.01 WHIP in those contests. With off days coming up Aug. 19, 23 and 28, the Giants could opt to get by with a four-man rotation for the next two weeks rather than tabbing someone as a replacement for Beede.