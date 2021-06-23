Beede (elbow) gave up five runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out three in three innings in his most recent rehab start Monday at Triple-A Sacramento.

Beede, who is returning from March 2020 Tommy John surgery, has now made 10 rehab appearances for Sacramento. Though he appears to be sufficiently built up for starting duty -- he tossed 83 pitches Monday -- Beede's poor results during the rehab assignment may take him out of consideration for joining the big-league rotation once he's activated from the 60-day injured list. Across 27.1 innings at Triple-A this season, Beede has posted a 7.84 ERA, 1.87 WHIP and 32:25 K:BB.