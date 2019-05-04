Beede was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Beede gave up eight runs over 2.1 innings during Friday's spot start, but won't be needed for another turn through the rotation with Derek Holland (finger) set to spend the 10-day minimum on the injured list. The 25-year-old will hope to pick up where he left off at Sacramento, where he posted a 1.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB across 22.2 innings.

