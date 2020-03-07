Beede will receive a second opinion on his elbow from Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Beede was diagnosed with both a flexor strain and a UCL strain in his right elbow Tuesday. He appears to be lined up for a lengthy absence, and his path forward should become clearer after Monday's visit. Dr. ElAttrache's name is nearly as synonymous with Tommy John surgery as that of fellow doctor James Andrews, though it's not yet clear if that procedure will be necessary.