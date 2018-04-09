Beede is scheduled to make a spot start for the Giants, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants will need a fifth starter Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, as Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) will still be on the disabled list. Beede would likely only be up for one start as Samardzija is expected to be ready for his next turn in the rotation. Beede isn't a particularly exciting prospect and posted an unimpressive 4.79 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Sacremento last season.