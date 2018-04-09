Giants' Tyler Beede: Set for spot start
Beede is scheduled to make a spot start for the Giants, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants will need a fifth starter Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, as Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) will still be on the disabled list. Beede would likely only be up for one start as Samardzija is expected to be ready for his next turn in the rotation. Beede isn't a particularly exciting prospect and posted an unimpressive 4.79 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Sacremento last season.
More News
-
Giants' Tyler Beede: To start for High-A on Thursday•
-
Giants' Tyler Beede: Potential replacement in rotation•
-
Giants' Tyler Beede: To start season in minors•
-
Giants' Tyler Beede: Outside shot at rotation spot•
-
Giants' Tyler Beede: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Giants' Tyler Beede: Pitches in fall league•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...