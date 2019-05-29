Beede will be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to start Thursday against the Marlins, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Beede spent some time with the big club earlier in the month, making three appearances (one start) and compiling a 13.50 ERA, 3.30 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB in 6.2 innings of work. At this point, it's unclear if the young righty will be given a longer leash this time around, or if he'll remain in the rotation beyond Thursday's spot start.