Beede pitched 4.2 innings and gave up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in a no-decision against the Padres on Tuesday.

Beede's night began with a first-pitch home run by San Diego leadoff hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. and ended with the bases loaded after a walk to Manny Machado. In between, the rookie pitched reasonably well, blanking the Padres in the second through fourth innings and racking up a career-high seven strikeouts. He'll carry an 8.06 ERA and 2.06 WHIP into his next start against the Dodgers on Monday.