Beede won't start Sunday as previously scheduled and will instead take the mound Monday at St. Louis, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Beede lined up to face the Padres in Sunday's series finale, but he'll trade places in the starting rotation with Jeff Samardzija and be pushed back one day. Beede is 0-5 with a 5.71 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB in his previous eight starts, but he'll look to build on his last outing when he allowed one earned run over 5.2 innings.