Beede fired four scoreless innings while giving up three hits, two walks and striking out eight in his season debut with Triple-A Sacramento.

It was an impressive, albeit short, debut for Beede. The 2014 first-round pick is looking to turn his career as a prospect around after seeing his ERA balloon to 7.05 over 33 starts with Triple-A Sacramento in 2018. Beede did show an improved strikeout rate this spring (13 strikeouts over 10.1 innings), so his eight punchouts are a positive sign for his K-potential. The Giants' rotation is currently set in stone, but if the 25-year-old continues to show improvement, we could see him in the majors later this season if a current starter gets moved or succumbs to injury.