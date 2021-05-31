Beede (elbow) has a 5.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 16:14 K:BB through 13.1 innings during his rehab stint with Triple-A Sacramento.

The right-hander has yet to pitch more than three innings in any of his six appearances. He's eligible to come off the 60-day injured list Monday, but based on the results so far, he'll likely continue rehabbing. Beede last pitched in the majors in 2019, when he had a 5-10 record with a 5.08 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 117 innings. An official timeline for his return to the Giants' roster has yet to be announced.