Beede's MRI on Tuesday revealed both a flexor strain and a UCL sprain in his right elbow, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants will have more information involving a timetable for Beede's return later this week. Although elbow injuries are very problematic for pitchers, the fact that the 26-year-old avoided any tears or structural damage to his right elbow is encouraging. If Beede is forced to miss an extended period of time to begin the regular season, Logan Webb and Tyson Ross are primary candidates to fill the No. 5 spot in San Francisco's starting rotation.