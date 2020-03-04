Giants' Tyler Beede: Suffers multiple elbow injuries
Beede's MRI on Tuesday revealed both a flexor strain and a UCL sprain in his right elbow, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants will have more information involving a timetable for Beede's return later this week. Although elbow injuries are very problematic for pitchers, the fact that the 26-year-old avoided any tears or structural damage to his right elbow is encouraging. If Beede is forced to miss an extended period of time to begin the regular season, Logan Webb and Tyson Ross are primary candidates to fill the No. 5 spot in San Francisco's starting rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Scott White made starting pitching his focus while eschewing stolen bases and saves in his...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
While Chris Sale's questionable health situation certainly amplifies the demand for high-end...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...