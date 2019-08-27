Beede (3-8) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Monday, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits over 5.2 innings, striking out four and walking none in a 6-4 defeat for the Giants.

It was the best stat line for the 26-year-old since his eight-inning shutout of the Mets on July 19, but he still wound up taking his eighth loss of the season as an error by his defense led to a pair of unearned runs. It was a nice outing, but Beede has done little of fantasy relevance this season, as he's still sporting a bloated 5.56 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 92.1 innings.