Giants' Tyler Beede: Takes loss despite solid start
Beede (3-8) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Monday, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits over 5.2 innings, striking out four and walking none in a 6-4 defeat for the Giants.
It was the best stat line for the 26-year-old since his eight-inning shutout of the Mets on July 19, but he still wound up taking his eighth loss of the season as an error by his defense led to a pair of unearned runs. It was a nice outing, but Beede has done little of fantasy relevance this season, as he's still sporting a bloated 5.56 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 92.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....