Beede (elbow) is throwing bullpen sessions twice a week and is progressing well in his rehab from March 2020 Tommy John surgery, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

He is progressing at the alternate training site and could return to game action in May or June. It is unclear if Beede will build up as a starter at Triple-A once he is fully healthy, or if the Giants will opt to deploy him out of the bullpen this season.