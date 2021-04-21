Beede (elbow) will throw a bullpen session with all his pitches Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Beede has ben rehabbing at the Giants' alternate training site to begin the season and appears to be progressing well. The right-hander could appear in a rehab game in the near future if he remains on the right track. Beede could be ready to return to game action at some point in May or June, but it's not yet clear whether he'll build up as a starter or whether he'll be used as a reliever.