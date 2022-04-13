Beede walked three and struck out two over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 13-2 win over the Padres.

Beede didn't have to be sharp with the Giants carrying a big lead. He threw just 15 of his 35 pitches for strikes in his season debut. The right-hander is with the Giants to begin the season as a multi-inning reliever, though he's viewed as a potential starter should an opening in the rotation surface. Beede didn't pitch in the majors last year after he recovered from Tommy John surgery. He posted a 6.66 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 50:45 K:BB in 48.2 innings with Triple-A Sacramento. Given that high walk rate, it'll be important to keep an eye on his control as he progresses through the season.