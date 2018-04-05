Beede will make his first start of the season with High-A San Jose on Thursday, Joe Ritzo of the San Jose Giants radio network reports.

The pitching prospect will likely spend the bulk of the season's first month with Triple-A Sacramento, but the organization decided to move him to the lower affiliate in order to avoid the inclement weather expected in Tacoma (where Sacramento is playing their opening series). Beede is expected to spend just one game against the lower competition before beginning his push for a full-time role in the big leagues in the Pacific Coast League.