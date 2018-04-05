Giants' Tyler Beede: To start for High-A on Thursday
Beede will make his first start of the season with High-A San Jose on Thursday, Joe Ritzo of the San Jose Giants radio network reports.
The pitching prospect will likely spend the bulk of the season's first month with Triple-A Sacramento, but the organization decided to move him to the lower affiliate in order to avoid the inclement weather expected in Tacoma (where Sacramento is playing their opening series). Beede is expected to spend just one game against the lower competition before beginning his push for a full-time role in the big leagues in the Pacific Coast League.
More News
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Four pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...