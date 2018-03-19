Beede was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The pitching prospect was an outside contender for a rotation spot heading into spring training, but a 10.80 ERA in 8.1 innings pitched quickly ended those discussions. Beede still poses as the team's top arm in the minor leagues, but he'll need to spend a bit more time at Triple-A before earning a promotion to the majors sometime during the regular season.