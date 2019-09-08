Giants' Tyler Beede: Tosses five scoreless innings
Beede (4-9) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five to earn the victory in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Dodgers.
Beede didn't get much run support, but he didn't need any, and the Giants' bullpen allowed only two baserunners over the final four innings of the game. The scoreless outing lowers the right-hander's ERA to 5.33 with a 1.58 WHIP and 96:43 K:BB in 101.1 innings. Beede is projected to start versus the Pirates on Thursday.
