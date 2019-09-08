Beede (4-9) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five to earn the win in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Dodgers.

Beede didn't get much run support, but he didn't need any, and the Giants' bullpen allowed only two baserunners over the final four innings of the game. The scoreless outing lowers the right-hander's ERA to 5.33 with a 1.58 WHIP and 96:43 K:BB ratio in 101.1 innings. Beede is projected to start versus the Pirates on Thursday.