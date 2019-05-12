Beede will start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Beede had an ugly outing as a spot starter -- eight runs (seven earned) allowed over 2.1 innings -- as he filled in for Derek Holland, but will get another chance Tuesday with Holland moving to the bullpen. The 25-year-old returned to the majors on Thursday to serve in a long-relief role, but quickly makes his way back into the rotation. It's not currently clear if Beede is expected to receive multiple starts, but a good outing Tuesday would certainly help his standing after his first outing.

