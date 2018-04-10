Updating a previous report, Beede will start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks after being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Beede was previously scheduled to take the hill for Wednesday's series finale, when the Giants would first require a fifth starter this season, but manager Bruce Bochy decided after Monday's loss to move the 24-year-old right-hander up a day in the pitching schedule. Bochy noted that the change was more about setting the rotation up for the next 10 days as the Giants prepare for Jeff Samardzija's (pectoral) return from the disabled list April 19 in Arizona. Now that he's set to go Tuesday, Beede will line up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come Sunday in San Diego. Beede will likely be optioned back to Sacramento following that second start with Samardzija on pace to fill the rotation vacancy next week.