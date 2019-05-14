Beede will not start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays as previously anticipated, though he could be deployed as a primary pitcher behind opener Nick Vincent, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Vincent hasn't exceeded three innings or 49 pitches in any outing this season, so the Giants should have plenty of frames left to fill once the right-hander departs. While Beede should be able to work as long as needed after having not pitched in any of the previous four days, it's not necessarily a lock that he'll work as a bulk reliever. The Giants recently moved another starter to the bullpen in Derek Holland, who will also be available to handle multiple innings if called upon. The lack of certainty regarding Beede's workload this week may make it difficult to justify keeping him in fantasy lineups.