Giants' Tyler Beede: Working out of bullpen Tuesday
Beede will not start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays as previously anticipated, though he could be deployed as a primary pitcher behind opener Nick Vincent, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Vincent hasn't exceeded three innings or 49 pitches in any outing this season, so the Giants should have plenty of frames left to fill once the right-hander departs. While Beede should be able to work as long as needed after having not pitched in any of the previous four days, it's not necessarily a lock that he'll work as a bulk reliever. The Giants recently moved another starter to the bullpen in Derek Holland, who will also be available to handle multiple innings if called upon. The lack of certainty regarding Beede's workload this week may make it difficult to justify keeping him in fantasy lineups.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...