Beede (3-6) yielded five runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out three batters and taking the loss against Colorado.

Beede got roughed up early, allowing homers to Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado in a three-run first inning. The right-handed rookie threw just 48-of-77 pitches for strikes and watched his ERA bump to 5.38. Beede will take on the Phillies at home on Friday as he looked to snap his three-start losing streak.