Fitzgerald went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

Fitzgerald struck out in his first three at-bats but launched a 381-foot homer to left field in the ninth inning. The 27-year-old infielder logged at least one hit in all four games of the Giants' series against the Phillies, going 8-for-17 at the plate during that span. Fitzgerald dealt with a lower-back injury during spring training and struggled at the start of the 2025 campaign. When asked about his slow start to the season Wednesday, Fitzgerald said, "I just felt like I had some really bad habits from when I hurt my back in Spring Training," according to Maria Guardado of MLB.com. However, he has been stellar of late and is now slashing .309/.345/.527 with 10 runs scored, seven extra-base hits, six RBI and a 3:15 BB:K across 60 plate appearances.