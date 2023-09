The Giants selected Fitzgerald's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

Fitzgerald will get his first taste of the majors, and might see a few starts at shortstop, as Brandon Crawford (hamstring) heads to the IL and Paul DeJong is handed his release. A fourth-round draft pick of the Giants in 2019, the 26-year-old Fitzgerald had broken out to the tune of a .292/.365/.511 batting line with 22 homers and 32 stolen bases through 121 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A.