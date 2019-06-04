Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald: Goes to Giants in fourth round

The Giants have selected Fitzgerald with the No. 116 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-3 shortstop from Louisville, Fitzgerald lacks loud tools, but is steady across the board and has improved every season. He is a solid runner with good contact skills and there could be some untapped power potential. It is not a classic shortstop profile defensively, so perhaps he will be a second baseman or utility infielder.