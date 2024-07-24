Fitzgerald went 3-for-3 with a solo homer and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Fitzgerald kept his home run magic going with a solo blast to left in the second inning and later drove in a second run in the ninth with a single. He's now homered in five straight games, becoming the first Giants rookie to accomplish such a feat and becoming the first Giant to do it since Barry Bonds homered in seven straight in 2004. Over this stretch he's slashing .571/.667/1.714 with seven RBI, six runs and a 4:4 BB:K in 18 plate appearances and should continue to find himself in the lineup while his bat his scorching hot.