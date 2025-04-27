Fitzgerald (chest) is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Rangers on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fitzgerald is dealing with a chest contusion, which caused him to be scratched from Saturday's game against Texas. With the Giants scheduled for an off-day Monday, Fitzgerald could return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres. Christian Koss will start at second base and bat ninth against Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter (finger).