Fitzgerald is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fitzgerald started the first four games of the season at second base and will receive a day off after going 4-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base and four strikeouts. Rookie Christian Koss is making his MLB debut at the keystone Tuesday.
