Fitzgerald went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Guardians.

Fitzgerald was impactful in the fifth inning with a two-run single. He then stole second, and that allowed Matt Chapman to steal home for another run, though the Giants' comeback effort ultimately fell short. Fitzgerald has been good in a limited role with a .276/.329/.395 slash line, one home run, seven steals, six RBI and 12 runs scored over 82 plate appearances. He got the start at first base versus southpaw Logan Allen on Saturday, though LaMonte Wade figures to play there regularly versus right-handers.