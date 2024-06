The Giants returned Fitzgerald to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fitzgerald served as the Giants' 27th man for Thursday's game at Rickwood Field, and he'll now head back to the minors without logging a plate appearance. The 26-year-old has slashed .346/.448/.808 in 13 Triple-A games and would be the favorite to return to San Francisco if the Giants run into problems with their infield depth.