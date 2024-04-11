Fitzgerald went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

Making just his second start of the season and first in center field, Fitzgerald flashed his speed against a makeshift battery of Patrick Corbin and catcher Drew Millas, who was called up by the Nats ahead of the game with Keibert Ruiz feeling under the weather. The bottom of the Giants' batting order drove the offense in this one, as Nick Ahmed (the No. 8 hitter) and Fitzgerald (No. 9) combined for half of the team's 12 hits, both its extra-base hits and eight total runs plus RBI. Fitzgerald went 34-for-37 on steal attempts across all levels in 2023 and slashed .292/.365/.511 over 121 games between Double-A and Triple-A, so if he can carve out a consistent role as a super-utility player, he could have some surprising fantasy value.