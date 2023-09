Fitzgerald went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

The pair of steals were Fitzgerald's first thefts in the majors. He's hitting .273 (6-for-22) with two walks, one home run, four RBI and two runs scored across his first seven big-league games. He's been a steady presence in center field and should close out the year in a starting role.