Heineman is competing with Rob Brantly and Chadwick Tromp for the Giants' top catching job in the wake of Buster Posey's decision last week to opt out of the 2020 season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

According to Pavlovic, Heineman may have emerged as the frontrunner in the three-man competition for the job, as manager Gabe Kapler praised the backstop after he was able to lay down a bunt and steal third base during Tuesday's intrasquad game. With only 12 career plate appearances in the majors and a career .285/.363/.416 slash line over parts of eight seasons in the minors, the 29-year-old Heineman lacks a flashy fantasy profile, but he could have value in an NL-only or deeper two-catcher league if he breaks camp as the Giants' No. 1 option behind the dish.