Giants' Tyler Heineman: Competing for backup job
Heineman was competing with Rob Brantly for the backup catching job before spring training was suspended, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Expected backup catcher Aramis Garcia underwent labrum surgery on his hip in early February and is out at least six months , leaving the Giants with a hole behind starter Buster Posey. Heineman didn't make a great case in spring training with a .489 OPS in 11 games, though Brantly also struggled in his own right.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.