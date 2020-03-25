Heineman was competing with Rob Brantly for the backup catching job before spring training was suspended, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Expected backup catcher Aramis Garcia underwent labrum surgery on his hip in early February and is out at least six months , leaving the Giants with a hole behind starter Buster Posey. Heineman didn't make a great case in spring training with a .489 OPS in 11 games, though Brantly also struggled in his own right.