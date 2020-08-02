site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Tyler Heineman: Day off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Heineman is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Heineman and Chadwick Tromp have alternated stars over the past five games, and that trend continues after Heineman started Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a double.
