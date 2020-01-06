Play

Heineman signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Monday, Grant Brisbee of The Athletic reports.

Heineman made his major-league debut for the Marlins in September, but he only appeared in five games. He was very effective at the Triple-A level last year, hitting .336/.400/.590 with 13 home runs and four stolen bases over 73 games. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old serve as a non-roster invitee in spring training, but he'll likely need some more time in the minors before gaining a regular major-league roster spot.

