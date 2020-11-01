site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Tyler Heineman: Outrighted to Triple-A
Heineman was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The Giants will bump Heineman off the 40-man roster as free agency officially opens. The 29-year-old backstop has a .208 average and one home run in 62 MLB plate appearances over the past two seasons.
