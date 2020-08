Heineman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Heineman operated as the Giants' clear No. 1 catcher during the July portion of the team's schedule, but he's settled into more a timeshare behind the plate since Chadwick Tromp replaced Rob Brantly as the other backstop on the active roster. Tromp has offered more fantasy-friendly numbers thus far than Heineman, who is slashing .222/.323/.259 with one-extra base through 31 plate appearances.