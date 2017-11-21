Giants' Tyler Herb: Joins 40-man roster

Herb was added to the Giants' 40-man roster Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Mariners traded Herb to the Giants in July for cash. Upon his arrival he was assigned to Double-A Richmond. Herb started 10 games at Richmond, during which he threw for a 2.76 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. By adding him to the 40-man roster, the Giants are protecting Herb from the Rule 5 draft.