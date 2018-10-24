Giants' Tyler Herb: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Giants outrighted Herb to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Herb was one of five players officially removed from the 40-man roster, but the right-hander was the only one to stick with the organization after the other four elected free agency. The 26-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut and will likely function as starting depth in the high minors during the upcoming season after submitting a 5.35 ERA across 70.2 innings at Triple-A Sacramento in 2018.
