Herb was optioned to Double-A Richmond on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Herb was acquired from the Mariners last season. After joining the Giants he was assigned to Richmond, where he threw to the tune of a 2.76 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 10 games (65.1 innings). The 25-year-old could reach Triple-A Sacramento this season if his solid work on the mound continues.