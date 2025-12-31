The Giants signed Mahle to a one-year contract Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Shoulder issues limited Mahle to 16 starts and 86.2 innings in 2025 with the Rangers, but he was able to collect a 2.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 66:29 K:BB. The 31-year-old right-hander has not reached 20 starts in the majors since 2022 and his strikeout rate the last two seasons sits at just 18.9 percent, but he is a worthwhile roll of the dice on a one-year deal and will benefit from spacious Oracle Park as his new home.