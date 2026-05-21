Mahle (1-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks after giving up six runs on eight hits while walking none and striking out six across five innings.

Mahle was in decent shape Wednesday until the fifth inning, when Arizona scored thrice on four hits to take the lead for good. It marks Mahle's third straight outing allowing four or more runs to elevate his ERA to 6.10 through 10 starts this season. His six losses are tied with six others for the most in MLB. The 31-year-old is projected for a home rematch against the Diamondbacks next week.