Giants' Tyler Mahle: Seven innings of one-run ball

Mahle (2-8) earned the win Saturday against the Rockies, allowing one run on five hits and three walks in seven innings. He struck out four.

Facing a soft matchup at home against the last-place Rockies, Mahle delivered one of his finest outings of the campaign Saturday. The 31-year-old right-hander matched a season high in innings during his second quality start of 2026, emptying the tank for a season-most 104 pitches as well. Despite Saturday's gem, Mahle still has a lackluster 5.31 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 73:32 K:BB over 78 innings ahead of the All-Star break.