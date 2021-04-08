Rogers gave up one run on one hit and struck out one in one inning in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Padres. He was charged with a blown save.

Rogers allowed a game-tying solo home run to Wil Myers in the eighth inning. Through four outings, Rogers has produced mixed results -- he's got two holds and two blown saves. The right-hander carries a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 3:1 K:BB across 3.2 innings so far. Jake McGee's stellar start to the year has relegated Rogers to a setup role to begin 2021.