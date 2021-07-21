Rogers (1-1) blew the save and took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks without retiring a batter.

With San Francisco clinging to a one-run lead into the late innings, the Giants opted to use Jake McGee in a setup role in the eighth and turn to Rogers to close the game out in the ninth. The move backfired, as McGee pitched a perfect frame while Rogers imploded for the loss. The right-hander threw only three of 11 pitches for strikes and walked the first two batters he faced before Will Smith walked it off with a three-run blast to left field. Despite the letdown, Rogers is unlikely to lose his manager's confidence, as he has racked up 17 holds and 10 saves this season while posting a strong 2.05 ERA.