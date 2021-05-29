Rogers (1-0) allowed three runs on three hits in one inning but earned the win Friday versus the Dodgers.

Rogers gave up a game-tying three-run home run to Austin Barnes in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was just the second home run Rogers has given up in 27 appearances this year. He then got the win when San Francisco reclaimed the lead in the top of the 10th, and Jarlin Garcia was able to notch the save. Despite Friday's hiccup, Rogers has posted a 1.63 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 27.2 innings this season. He's seen more ninth-inning work than Jake McGee lately, but the back end of the Giants' bullpen is very much a committee situation.